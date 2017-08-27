Putting an end to restaurant kitchen nightmares

Illustration: Chen Xia/GT









Two Beijing branches of the famous Haidilao hotpot restaurant - one of China's best known chains - have recently been exposed in the press over serious lapses in sanitation. And the unhygienic problems uncovered in their respective kitchens have also sparked a flurry of debate on social media.



Reported incidents include rat infestations, cutlery washed in the same water as cleaning utensils intended for floors and walls such as dusters and dustpans, and even soup ladles being used to dredge sewage outlets.



The countrywide chain has previously enjoyed an enviable reputation for its high standards of service and attentive waitstaff. Hairbands, spectacle cleaners, manicures, and even a free shoe-shining service are just some of the incentives offered to guests as they wait in line to be served at the ever-popular eateries.



Sadly, such instances are not confined to one single business. This summer alone we have read reports of cockroach-infested zongzi (rice dumpling), rats feasting on uncovered bread, diners being poisoned by unclean crayfish, as well as cases of diarrhea caused by mold on improperly stored nuts.



The reasons for these failings in basic hygiene may be varied, but they all point to a breakdown in a food delivery chain tasked with ensuring quality control at each step of the journey from farm or factory, to restaurant table.



These may include unscrupulous businesses using expired ingredients, or who employ uncertified and poorly trained staff. Restaurants operating without proper licensing have also been shown to be more vulnerable to food contamination and other sanitary issues.



Another long standing problem is gutter oil, where restaurants have been found to be recycling already used cooking oil, a criminal practice that has obvious implications for public health, and which has been linked to cancers and other medical conditions.



And unfortunately recent advances in technology may have only added to these woes in some respects. E-commerce platforms today do a roaring trade in the delivery of supposedly "fresh" food from restaurants and other outlets.



If you don't fancy going out for dinner, you can simply order what you like on a food-delivery app using your cellphone and your food will usually be delivered within the hour.



However, there is little official supervision or oversight of these providers, and whose existence in the virtual world is often difficult to trace and, therefore, to hold accountable. Little wonder online foodies have already faced a number of stumbling blocks when it comes to protecting their rights as consumers.



A case in point is ele.me, one of the most popular online food-delivery platforms in China. The app was exposed for using unlicensed restaurants, some of which have been linked to poor hygiene and food handling.



And when it comes to promoting their businesses online, restaurateurs now employ all manner of questionable strategies to boost their sales. These including paying Internet celebrities and influential bloggers to give glowing reviews of their restaurants, as well as hiring shills to form long queues outside to give the appearance of a restaurant being more popular than it actually is.



So, what are the long-term solutions? To begin with, health and safety issues have to be more rigorously monitored by both government officials and relevant inspection teams. And all concerns and findings of such monitoring need to be promptly acted upon, with penalties being enforced wherever necessary.



Only then, can public confidence in our beleaguered restaurant industry begin to be repaired.



The opinions expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Global Times.