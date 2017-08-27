University campuses or tourist attractions?

Famous universities in Shanghai often become tourist hotspots during the summer vacation. Many parents take their children to these campuses in the hope of bringing them good luck in their college entrance exams. Fudan University campus is open to the public from 6 am to 10 pm and welcomed some 5,800 visitors on August 13. One student commented the school plays host to tourists all year round.



The crowds, however, are a nuisance to other students. Some complain they are unable to focus on studying because of the noise created by so many people. Others criticize the fact that campus canteens are so busy they are unable to find a seat at mealtimes.



So should local universities be open freely to the public? Some students believe schools are for studying and shouldn't be deemed travel destinations. Therefore the number of daily visitors needs to be restricted.



However, many parents and high school students argue that visiting university campuses enables them to learn about schools in advance, helping them to make better informed decisions about where to study.





