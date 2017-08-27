Sex offenders barred from jobs with teenagers

Minhang District People's Procuratorate has launched a new initiative to protect adolescents from sexual assault. According to thepaper.cn, government departments in Minhang district will now publicly list sex offenders who have been barred from occupations that involve working with teenagers. It's hoped the new measure will encourage other Shanghai districts to follow suit.



The news follows a case in November of 2016 where a male home school teacher was given a 30-month prison sentence for kissing a female student and touching her chest. In the first judgment of its kind in Shanghai, the tutor has since been barred from all education-related jobs for three years.





