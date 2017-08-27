Exhibition shows late Chinese writer Lu Xun's overseas friendships

Over 140 items, including 83 antiques and about 60 replicas, are on exhibition in the Shanghai Lu Xun museum, showing the late literary master's friendship with over 100 foreigners.



Lu Xun is the pen name of Zhou Shuren (1881-1936). His works, including "The True Story of Ah Q" and "A Madman's Diary," put him the league of leading Chinese writers that ushered Chinese literature into the modern era.



During his stay in Shanghai from 1927 to 1936, the writer maintained close contact with many foreign people, including American journalist Edgar Snow, Japanese social activist Uchiyama Kanzo and Irish playwright George Bernard Shaw.



The items on display, including items with Lu Xun's handwriting and many precious photos, showcases the writer's effort to encourage communication between China and other countries through art and literature.



The exhibition started last week and will last until November 20.

