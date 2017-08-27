Death toll of Spain's twin terror attacks climbs to 16

A woman injured in the terrorist attack in Barcelona on Aug. 17 has died in the Hospital del Mar in the city, bringing the death toll of Spain's double terror attacks to 16, the health department of the regional government of Catalonia, Generalitat reported on Sunday.



The 51-year old woman from Germany had been critically injured after a van mowed down the iconic street of Las Ramblas, killing 13 people and injuring more than 100.



A total of 24 people are in hospitals, 20 people from the attack in Las Ramblas and four from the attack in Cambrils. Five people are still critically injured and four have serious injuries.

