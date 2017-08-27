Figuratively speaking

34.6b yuan



Value of 35 deals reached during the China International General Aviation Convention in Xi'an, Northwest China's Shaanxi Province closed on Sunday.



$23.2b



Global robot industry value in 2017, with an average increase of nearly 17 percent from 2012-17, the Xinhua News Agency reported Saturday.



5tr yuan



Market capitalization of China's National Equities Exchange and Quotation, known as the "new third board," in August, Xinhua reported Friday.



906.6b yuan



First-half output of China's fishing industry, up 2.75 percent year-on-year, the People's Daily reported Sunday.



163.8b yuan



China Pacific Insurance Group's first-half income of insurance business, up 24.5 percent, the fastest rise in nearly seven years, its financial statements show.

