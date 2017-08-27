Making Headlines

Purchasing Managers Index for August



The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) is scheduled to announce the manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for August on Thursday.



The index stood at 51.4 in July, down 0.3 point from a month earlier, data from the NBS showed.



Some analysts have predicted that macroeconomic figures and indexes in the third quarter may still hold positive news, due to low bases of comparison, but the economy may face downward pressure in the fourth quarter, domestic news site jrj.com.cn reported Saturday.





BRICS to discuss credit rating







The ninth BRICS leaders' summit will be held in Xiamen, East China's Fujian Province from September 3-5.



The establishment of an independent credit rating agency that appeals more to developing countries through the introduction of fairer criteria and assessments may be one of the issues to be discussed at the summit, news site people.cn reported.



BRICS stands for Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa. The bloc's GDP accounted for 23 percent of the global total in 2016, news site chinanews.com reported in August.





Yuan use in global payments



Global financial messaging services provider SWIFT is set to announce figures showing the yuan in international payments in July on Thursday.



The agency ranked the yuan as No.6 in world payment currencies in June, indicating a slowdown in its internationalization, with the proportion of international currency payments denominated in the yuan falling from 2.09 percent in June 2015 to 1.98 percent in June 2017.