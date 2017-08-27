Ex-official involved in Gome case released from prison early

Deng Zhan, a former senior official at the Ministry of Commerce
who oversaw foreign investment, was released from prison earlier this month after a reduction in his sentence of 12 years for corruption.
Deng was convicted in May 2010 of taking bribes during a widespread investigation into Huang Guangyu, the billionaire former head of electronics retailer Gome Electrical Appliances Holdings. The probe led to the downfall of several senior officials in various departments and regions, including Deng.
Deng completed his sentence on August 18, after the original sentence was reduced to eight years and 11 months, the Beijing News reported on Sunday.
Others in the case, including Huang, who is serving a 14-year sentence, have been granted several reductions, according to reports. Huang's sentence has been reduced by a total of 21 months and he could be out by February 2021, it said.
Though behind bars, Huang is reportedly still running his company with the help of his wife Du Juan.
In 2015, with a $1.5-billion deal, Huang and his wife increased their stake in Gome from 33 percent to 50.5 percent.
Earlier this year, the pair reportedly bought a mansion in New York for $41.5 million.
The moves are widely believed to be those of Huang himself, though he remains in prison.