China mineral firms in SE Asia

Fifteen companies in the mining industry based in South China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region reportedly have implemented a "go global" strategy, covering more than 10 mining areas in regions such as the Association of Southeast Asian Nations.



More than 90 Chinese companies have so far invested in the mining industry in Laos, accounting for 40 percent of all foreign enterprises in the sector there, domestic news site chinanews.com reported Saturday.



These Chinese firms are mainly engaged in exploration and production, it said.

