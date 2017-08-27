Odebrecht’s Peru plant

A consortium led by Chinese hydropower giant China Three Gorges (CTG) agreed to purchase the Chaglla hydroelectric power plant in Peru for $1.39 billion from Brazil's Odebrecht.



The investors include Hubei Energy Group, Ace Investment Fund and CNIC Corp, news site LatinFinance reported Friday. The consortium will cover about half of the deal with equity and make up the rest with debt, the report said.



The deal still requires approval from authorities in Peru and China, it said.

