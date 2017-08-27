13th National Games of China open in Tianjin

Dubbed China's "mini-Olympics", the curtains were raised for the 13th National Games of China here on Sunday evening at the Tianjin Olympic Center Stadium, nicknamed the "Water Drop".
Chinese President Xi Jinping
declared the country's premier multi-sport event open in the eastern metropolis, just 113.3km away from the capital Beijing.
Among those present at the ceremony was President of International Olympic Committee (IOC) Thomas Bach, who's on a visit to Beijing inspecting the preparations for the 2022 Winter Games.