Premier Li calls for manufacturing upgrade

China will count on innovation to drive manufacturing upgrades and economic restructuring, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang
said, encouraging industry giants to make breakthroughs in core technology and take advantage of the Internet to reshape development.
Li said manufacturing is the backbone of economic development, and the current manufacturing sector in China is large in scale but needs to be stronger. Pushing forward the upgrading of manufacturing is an urgent task and also part of the nation's supply-side structural reform, he said.
Li made the remarks at a meeting with government officials and executives from leading manufacturers Friday.
The "Made in China 2025" strategy, a 10-year drive to upgrade the country's manufacturing sector, should be used as an impetus to help phase out outdated capacity and techniques, and find new sources of growth.
Li said upgrading manufacturing should depend on growth led by innovation.