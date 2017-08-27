Anti-graft boss probed

The head of the anti-graft committee for China's Ministry of Finance
has been put under investigation himself for suspected corruption, the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection of the Communist Party of China (CPC) said on Sunday.
Mo Jiancheng is suspected of "serious discipline breaches," the CPC's anti-corruption watchdog said in a statement.
Mo, who became the top graft buster for the finance ministry in December 2015, was also a member of the ministry's CPC Party committee and previously served as deputy Party secretary and vice governor of East China's Jiangxi Province.