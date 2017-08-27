Brazil set to seal visa deal with China

Brazil will likely enter into visa agreements with China over five-year multiple-entry visas in early September, State broadcaster CCTV reported on Sunday, citing Brazilian Ambassador to China Marcos Caramuru de Paiva.



The deal is expected to be inked early in September, when China is set to host the 9th annual summit of the BRICS bloc - Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa - in Xiamen, East China's Fujian Province.





