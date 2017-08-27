Fewer buyers for S.Africa’s first online rhino horn

South Africa's first online auction of rhino horn - held this week amid outrage from conservationists - attracted fewer buyers than anticipated, lawyers for the organizer said Saturday.



John Hume, owner of the world's largest rhino farm, organized the controversial three-day selloff which ended on Friday. Hume "has successfully concluded the world's first legal online auction of rhinoceros horn," his lawyers said in a statement, but gave no details.



"The auction yielded fewer bidders and fewer sales than anticipated," they added "but the legal domestic trade has now been re-established and the road has been paved for future sales."



But "bidders were duly authorized to participate in the auction and were issued with legally required permits to participate," the lawyers said.



The auctioneers did not set any opening prices for bids, but all potential bidders had to pay a 100,000 rand ($7,626) registration fee to gain access to the online auction.



The auction was delayed for two days after a legal challenge and protests from conservation groups arguing the sale would fuel poaching and undermine a 40-year global ban on the trade.



Hume, who owns 1,500 rhinos on his farm north of Johannesburg and has amassed six tons of rhino horns, eventually secured a permit for the auction.



Hume harvests the horns by tranquilizing the animals and cutting them off - a technique he says is humane and wards off poachers. He organized the sale to dispose of 264 pieces of horns weighing a total of 500 kilograms.





