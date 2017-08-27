13th Chinese National Games opening ceremony held in Tianjin

The 13th National Games open in North China's Tianjin on Sunday. Photo: CFP

The 13th Chinese National Games was officially kicked off on Sunday night in North China's Tianjin Municipality, with overseas Chinese athletes allowed to participate in the games for the first time.



Chinese President Xi Jinping declared the country's premier multi-sport event open in the eastern metropolis, just 113.3km away from the capital Beijing, the Xinhua News Agency reported.



Among those present at the ceremony was President of International Olympic Committee (IOC) Thomas Bach, who's on a visit to Beijing to inspecting the preparations for the 2022 Winter Games.



The opening ceremony highlighted the Chinese dream and the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.



A total of 8,838 athletes will compete in the games during the 13-day event, which involves 33 major competition events and 417 smaller events, Li Yingchuan, vice minister of China's General Administration of Sport, said at a press conference in Tianjin on Sunday.



The games feature 19 public events for the masses, 17 of which had been finished before the opening ceremony.



According to the China National Radio, the medal tally ranking of the provincial teams has been abolished.



Wang Dazhao, a Beijing-based sports commentator, told the Global Times on Sunday that the abolition of the medal ranking of regional teams will eliminate unhealthy competition among players and local sports authorities, but whether the move will achieve the desired result is yet to be seen.



"The medal tally is connected to the achievements of not only the athletes but also local sports authorities and traditionally gold medals would bring a lot of material benefits to the athletes, even including houses and admission to top universities in China," said Wang.



Another reform introduced this year is to allow overseas Chinese athletes to compete in the games, in a bid to attract overseas talents.



Chinese who have obtained foreign citizenship, descendants of Chinese immigrants and Chinese citizens who are residing abroad are eligible to apply for the games, the China Sports Daily reported on Sunday.