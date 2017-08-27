Harvey turns deadly in Texas

At least 2 killed after storm unleashes ‘catastrophic’ floods

Tropical Storm Harvey lashed central Texas with torrential rains on Sunday, unleashing "catastrophic" floods after the megastorm - the most powerful to hit the US since 2005 - left a deadly trail of devastation along the Gulf Coast.



The storm has caused at least two deaths since making landfall late Friday as a Category Four hurricane, pummeling the town of Rockport outside Corpus Christi with sustained winds of 215 kilometers per hour, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said.



One person was killed when their house caught fire in the Rockport area, local officials said.



And in Houston, a woman drowned when she left her car which had stalled in high water, local media reported citing police.



"Cannot emphasize enough how much flooding there is on roadways you are endangering yourself and our first responders by being out," Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo wrote on Twitter.



Harvey slowly weakened as it advanced, ripping off roofs, flipping mobile homes, and leaving hundreds of thousands of people in the dark on the Gulf Coast, home to some of the country's most important oil refineries.



The National Weather Service (NWS) issued more than a dozen tornado warnings overnight for southeast Texas, including several in the Houston area. Forecasts show Harvey hovering over the shore for the next days, dumping dangerous amounts of rain.



In Houston, a city of 2.3 million, the city streets turned into fast moving rivers with officials warning residents to stay home.



Hobby International, one of the city's two airports, announced that all flights were canceled "due to standing water on runways," while George Bush International was operating at limited capacity.



"Catastrophic and life-threatening flash flood ongoing!" the NWS said on Twitter. "This is an EXTREMELY DANGEROUS situation! Do not travel unless told to."



"CATASTROPHIC LIFE THREATENING FLOODING ONGOING ACROSS SE TEXAS," it later emphasized.



Houston officials said that their 911 phone system was overwhelmed with emergency calls, mostly from stranded motorists.



Texas Governor Greg Abbott said at least 20 inches (50 centimeters) of rain had fallen in some areas - with another 20 or 30 inches possible. "Our primary concern remains dramatic flooding," he told reporters.



The governor visited a shelter for coastal evacuees in the state capital Austin and handed out food, describing the damage to homes and property as "sheer tragedy."



"Some of them had their homes mowed down. Some of them will not have a place to return to ... It is our job to make sure they will be taken care of," he said.



The Federal Emergency Management Agency said there should be no illusions about the long-term impact.



"This is going to be an unprecedented long and frustrating event for the state of Texas," Federal Emergency Management Agency Director Brock Long told MSNBC.





