Hamilton marks 200th race with victory in Belgium

Lewis Hamilton completed his 200th Grand Prix in victorious style on Sunday when he claimed a much-needed win for Mercedes to trim Sebastian Vettel's championship lead to seven points.



The 32-year-old Briton made the most of his record-equaling 68th pole position to take the lead, but had to survive some concerted attacks from Vettel's Ferrari before emerging triumphant for the fifth time this season.



It was the three-time world champion's third Belgian victory and the 58th of his career, lifting him back into serious contention for the title.



Another victory in the following Italian Grand Prix could give him the lead for the first time this year.



Four-time champion Vettel came home second ahead of Australian Daniel Ricciardo of Red Bull, Finn Kimi Raikkonen in the second Ferrari and his compatriot Valtteri Bottas in the second Mercedes.



"It's been a strong weekend for myself and the team," said Hamilton.



"Sebastian put up a great fight, but this is what I said I came to do here and so I did it."



Michael Schumacher's teenage son Mick marked the 25th anniversary of his father's first Formula One victory with an emotional lap of the Spa-­Francorchamps circuit.



Just hours ahead of the Belgian Grand Prix, the 18-year-old, who is this season competing in the European Formula Three series, drove the Benetton B194 car which carried the seven-time champion to glory in 1994.



The 1992 car, in which Schumacher won his maiden race, was not available for him to use, but the 1994 car was the one in which Michael claimed his first drivers' championship two years later. "It was great, it was a pleasure for me," said Schumacher, representing his family and his father who suffered serious head injuries in a ski accident in the French Alps in December 2013.



The teenager wore a helmet that was made up of both his and his father's favorite designs. "It's a piece of history," he said. "I learned a lot from him. I always look back at this career and it's nice to see what he achieved."



