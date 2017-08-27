Uran told he’s free to go

Tour de France runner-up Rigoberto Uran has been told he can look for another team after his Cannondale-Drapac outfit said they faced a funding shortfall and might not be able to continue.



A statement from the American team's holding company Slipstream Sports said all their riders and staff were free to look for other options because of the uncertainty.



Slipsteam Sports said doubts over a potential new partner for 2018 had prompted the decision.



The team, who need some $7 million to operate a World Tour team, said they remained hopeful that the situation could be resolved in the next few days.





