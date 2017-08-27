Bottas not to leave

Source:Agencies Published: 2017/8/27 23:28:39
Finnish F1 driver Valtteri Bottas is set to stay at champions Mercedes next season with only small details remaining to be signed off, according to team boss Toto Wolff.
"It's a no-brainer as it stands for next year to continue with Valtteri," the Austrian told reporters at the Belgian Grand Prix after Ferrari confirmed Sebastian Vettel had signed a three-year contract extension.
That news ended speculation that the German, who would have been out of contract at the end of the season, could switch to Mercedes.