Bottas not to leave

Finnish F1 driver Valtteri Bottas is set to stay at champions Mercedes next season with only small details remaining to be signed off, according to team boss Toto Wolff.



"It's a no-brainer as it stands for next year to continue with Valtteri," the Austrian told reporters at the Belgian Grand Prix after Ferrari confirmed Sebastian Vettel had signed a three-year contract extension.



That news ended speculation that the German, who would have been out of ­contract at the end of the ­season, could switch to Mercedes.





