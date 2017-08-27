Iran drop Shojaei

Masoud Shojaei has been left out of coach Carlos Queiroz's squad for Iran's final World Cup qualifiers against South Korea and Syria after playing against an Israeli club.



Shojaei and his Iran teammate Ehsan Hajsafi played for Greek side Panionios against Israel's Maccabi Tel Aviv in a Europa League qualifier earlier this month, prompting Iran's deputy sports minister to declare the pair were banned from the national side.



Iran does not recognize the state of Israel and bars its athletes from competing against participants from the country.



Hajsafi, however, was included in the squad to play South Korea in Seoul on Thursday and Syria at home on September 5.





