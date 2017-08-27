Last few days of big spending could make for record transfer window

The international break is upon us and that means that the teams in ­European soccer's top leagues have time to take stock and see what they need before the transfer window closes this week. The likelihood is that there will be more spending to add to the 3.59 billion pounds ($4.63 billion) that has been spent so far this summer.



The biggest deal so far was, of course, Neymar's move from Barcelona to Paris Saint-Germain. The fee has been ­reported as 198 million pounds, his contract's buyout clause. Whatever ­Barcelona paid to buy him - and there are vast discrepancies between what was reported on his arrival and this weekend's admission that it was closer to what would have been a world record 100 million pounds - they made a profit on the Brazilian.



They have maybe spent all of it already on Neymar's replacement Ousmane Dembele. The 20-year-old has arrived at Camp Nou from Borussia Dortmund for an initial 97 million pounds, a figure that could rise to well over 130 million pounds with add-ons. Remarkably, Dembele only moved to Dortmund last summer from French side Rennes in a deal worth 13 million pounds.



That's some price rise in a single season and all the more hard to fathom when Dembele didn't exactly rewrite the records at Signal Iduna Park. He had a decent campaign - six goals and 13 assists in 32 Bundesliga games - but nothing to warrant increasing in value 10 times over to become the second most expensive soccer player of all time.



Dembele's arrival at Barcelona took some time to negotiate with Dortmund rejecting at least one bid for the player at the start of August. The German side said they rejected the approach because the offer "did not correspond to the extraordinary footballing and additional value of the player and the present economic situation of the European transfer market."



The latter half of that statement - the present economic situation of the European transfer market - is the telling part. Dortmund have agreed a deal that may bring in 10 times what they paid for Dembele, but it has also given his former club an even bigger financial boost - they will receive at least 20 percent of the initial 97 million pounds fee as part of the sell-on clause they agreed with Dortmund.



That's the largest transfer fee Rennes have ever recouped and they did it without even selling a player. It highlights what a strange market this is and it makes you wonder what comes next. If Dembele is worth up to 140 million pounds, what is Kylian Mbappe - a ­player who scored many more goals, won the French title and took Monaco deep into the Champions League last season - worth in this climate?



We might find out in the next few days. Mbappe has been strongly linked with PSG and the Paris side have already proved that money is no object this summer. If not Mbappe to Paris then there is still a strong likelihood that Dembele will no longer be the second most expensive player of all time by the end of the week. Everyone knows Barcelona's board have money burning a hole in their pockets, but they are hardly the only contenders. We're far from done.



The author is a Shanghai-based freelance writer. jmawhite@gmail.com

