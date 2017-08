People wave Turkish national flags after the "Loyalty March for the 57th Regiment" at the site of the World War I Battle of Gallipoli, a part of the "Justice Congress" of the main opposition party in Turkey on Sunday in Canakkale. Opposition leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu is hosting the four-day event after a month-long march to protest against alleged injustices under President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Photo: AFP