Former lottery officials expelled from CPC, public office

Two former officials of the welfare lottery distribution and management center under the Ministry of Civil Affairs
were expelled from the Communist Party of China (CPC) and dismissed from public office for corruption and violating the Party's code of conduct.
The center's former director Bao Xuequan acted against the Party's eight-point frugality code by using an office that was bigger than the standard, according a statement by the CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection (CCDI).
He also accepted cash as gift and shopping vouchers, had improper sexual relationships, and took advantage of his post to seek profit for others in exchange for money and gifts
He was suspected of guilty of taking bribes.
The center's former deputy director Wang Yunge violated political discipline and resisted investigation, the CCDI said. He had used official car for private purposes for a long time, accepted shopping vouchers, had improper sexual relationships.
Wang made use of his post to seek profit for others and received money and gifts in return, to the extent that he was suspected of guilty of taking bribes, the statement said.
He was also accused of leaking state secrets.
Their cases will be transferred to judicial organs.