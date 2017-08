China's Chen/Jia win women's doubles title at badminton worlds

China's Chen Qingchen and Jia Yifan defeated Japanese duo Yuki Fukushima and Sayaka Hirota to win the women's doubles title at the World Badminton Championships on Sunday.



The fourth seeded Chen and Jia beat the Japanese pair 21-18, 17-21, 21-15 for the first gold medal in the worlds held at the Emirates Arena.