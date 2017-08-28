Two lorry drivers charged over deadly road crash in Britain

Two lorry drivers were charged on Sunday over a motorway crash that killed eight people on Saturday.



Ryszard Masierak, 31, of Barnards Close, Worcestershire, was charged with eight counts of causing death by dangerous driving, four counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and eight counts of causing death by careless driving while over the prescribed limit, Thames Valley Police said.



He was remanded in custody to appear at High Wycombe Magistrates' Court on Monday.



David Wagstaff, 53, of Derwent Street, Stoke-on-Trent, was charged with eight counts of causing death by dangerous driving and four counts causing serious injury by dangerous driving.



He was bailed to appear at Milton Keynes Magistrates' Court on Sept. 11.



Six men and two women were killed on Saturday when the minibus they were travelling in collided with two lorries on the M1 motorway near Milton Keynes, a large town which is located about 72 kilometers northwest of London.



A man and a woman were taken to hospital along with a five-year-old girl, all with life-threatening injuries, Thames Valley Police said.



The M1 is a south-north motorway in England connecting London to Leeds, where it joins the A1 near Aberford.

