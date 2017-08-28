China's top legislature convenes bi-monthly session

China's top legislature opened its bi-monthly session on Monday, with legislators scheduled to deliberate several draft laws, amendments and reports.



Legislators will continue to review the draft laws on nuclear safety and national anthem, as well as draft revisions to the laws of anti-unfair competition, standardization and promotion of small and medium-sized enterprises, during the week-long session of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee.



They will also deliberate draft revisions of laws on the organization of courts and procuratorates, the judges law and a draft law on tobacco leaf tax.



Reports on economic and social development, the implementation of budget, poverty relief, the work of Intellectual Property Right (IPR) courts, and the implementation of the Copyright Law will be also deliberated.



Legislators will review draft lists of members of electoral councils for electing deputies from the special administrative regions of Hong Kong and Macao to the 13th NPC. The session will also review a number of official appointments and dismissals.

