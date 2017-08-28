Opening ceremony of 13th Chinese National Games held in Tianjin

"Jinwa", the mascot, is seen at the opening ceremony of the 13th Chinese National Games in north China's Tianjin Municipality, Aug. 27, 2017. Photo: Xinhua

The cauldron is lit during the opening ceremony of the 13th Chinese National Games in north China's Tianjin Municipality, Aug. 27, 2017. Photo: Xinhua

A model of China's new-generation high-speed bullet train, the "Fuxing," is seen at the opening ceremony of the 13th Chinese National Games in north China's Tianjin Municipality, Aug. 27, 2017. Photo: Xinhua

Photo taken on Aug. 27, 2017 shows a scene of the opening ceremony of the 13th Chinese National Games in north China's Tianjin Municipality.Photo: Xinhua

