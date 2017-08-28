China to make sure 2022 Winter Olympic Games great success: President Xi

Chinese President Xi Jinping (R) meets with International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach in north China's Tianjin Municipality, Aug. 27, 2017. Photo: Xinhua
Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Sunday that China will fully honor its commitment to host "a fantastic, extraordinary and excellent" 2022 Winter Olympic Games.
Xi made the remarks when meeting with International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach, who was here to attend the opening ceremony of the 13th Chinese National Games to be held Sunday night in the northern port city of Tianjin.
Xi said the preparations in the lead up to the 2022 Winter Games are going smoothly.
"We will fully honor our commitments that we made during the bid process and deliver a fantastic, extraordinary and excellent Winter Games," said Xi.
China will also take the opportunity provided by the 2022 Winter Games to promote the balanced development of national competitive sports and mass sports, so as to improve the health of all Chinese people, the president said.
Welcoming Bach's participation at the opening ceremony of the 13th National Games, Xi told Bach that China appreciates the contribution made by him and the IOC to the development of the Chinese Olympic Movement and the wider cause of sports.
China has always attached great importance to sport and the significant role of the Olympic Movement in economic and social development, Xi said.
China will continue to support the IOC and cooperate with the IOC on issues including the Olympic Movement, sports' role in promoting world peace and development as well as the development of sports in China, the president said.
Bach, for his part, said President Xi's visit
to the IOC headquarters in the Swiss city of Lausanne last January has drawn worldwide attention.
He said he has seen the enthusiasm Chinese people have shown for the 2022 Winter Games and he firmly believes that China will hold a green, transparent, hi-tech and sustainable Winter Games.
The IOC will coordinate with China to make sure the event is a great success, Bach added.
The Chinese National Games, inaugurated in 1959, has drawn teams from all provinces, municipalities and autonomous regions of China. According to the organizing committee, the 12-day event has attracted 12,721 athletes to participate in 417 events of 33 sports.