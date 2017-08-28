Giant panda Tian Tian celebrates 20th birthday in US

Source:Xinhua Published: 2017/8/28 11:02:45

Giant panda Tian Tian enjoys birthday cake during a celebration for its 20th birthday at Smithsonian's National Zoo in Washington D.C., the United States, Aug. 27, 2017. The zoo held a celebration on Sunday for giant panda Tian Tian's 20th birthday. Photo: Xinhua


 

Giant panda Tian Tian enjoys birthday cake during a celebration for its 20th birthday at Smithsonian's National Zoo in Washington D.C., the United States, Aug. 27, 2017. The zoo held a celebration on Sunday for giant panda Tian Tian's 20th birthday. Photo: Xinhua


 

Giant panda Tian Tian enjoys birthday cake during a celebration for its 20th birthday at Smithsonian's National Zoo in Washington D.C., the United States, Aug. 27, 2017. The zoo held a celebration on Sunday for giant panda Tian Tian's 20th birthday.Photo: Xinhua


 

Giant panda Tian Tian enjoys birthday cake during a celebration for its 20th birthday at Smithsonian's National Zoo in Washington D.C., the United States, Aug. 27, 2017. The zoo held a celebration on Sunday for giant panda Tian Tian's 20th birthday.Photo: Xinhua


 

Posted in: WORLD
blog comments powered by Disqus