Egypt transfers securities relics to China

The Egyptian Ministry of Antiquities on Sunday transferred 13 chartaceous securities and currencies to China, with some dating back to late Qing dynasty (1644-1911).



At a ceremony held at the Egyptian National Museum in Cairo, Minister of Antiquities Khaled El-Enany said these historical relics had been confiscated before being trafficked outside the country, adding that Egypt has been committed to fighting any kind of relic smuggling, including foreign relics.



The securities and currencies includes a 20-yuan banknote issued by China's Central Soviet Area in the early 1930s and a banknote issued in 1900.



Chinese Ambassador to Egypt Song Aiguo said the transfer is an important part of bilateral cooperation, as well as a specific move to jointly protect antiquities.



At the ceremony, Egypt also transferred 44 currencies dating back to the Faysal period (1921-1958) to Iraq.

