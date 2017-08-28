Muslims across world prepare to celebrate Eid al-Adha festival

Source:Xinhua Published: 2017/8/28 11:35:41

Sacrificial bulls are seen at a livestock market ahead of the Eid al-Adha festival in Quetta, Pakistan, on Aug. 27, 2017. Muslims across the world are preparing to celebrate the annual festival of Eid al-Adha, or the Festival of Sacrifice. Photo:Xinhua


 

A camel vendor waits for customers at a livestock market ahead of the Eid al-Adha festival in Quetta, Pakistan, on Aug. 27, 2017. Muslims across the world are preparing to celebrate the annual festival of Eid al-Adha, or the Festival of Sacrifice. Photo:Xinhua


 

People buy goats at a livestock market ahead of the Eid al-Adha festival in Quetta, Pakistan, on Aug. 27, 2017. Muslims across the world are preparing to celebrate the annual festival of Eid al-Adha, or the Festival of Sacrifice.Photo:Xinhua


 

People buy sacrificial animals at a livestock market ahead of the Eid al-Adha festival in Quetta, Pakistan, on Aug. 27, 2017. Muslims across the world are preparing to celebrate the annual festival of Eid al-Adha, or the Festival of Sacrifice. Photo:Xinhua


 

