116 dead or missing in natural disasters in Vietnam in 8 months

Natural disasters have killed or left 116 people missing and caused property losses of $250 million in Vietnam so far this year, the country's General Department of Disaster Prevention and Control said on Monday.
The natural disasters, mainly tropical storms, flash floods and landslides, also destroyed 1,030 houses, said the general department under the Ministry of Agriculture
and Rural Development.
Vietnam's northern region, including the three mountainous provinces of Lao Cai, Lai Chau and Ha Giang, is forecast to have heavy rain, which can lead to flash floods and landslides, in the next three days.
The ministry has asked northern mountainous provinces to relocate households in areas prone to floods and landslides, and send more people to guard dykes.