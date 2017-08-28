Hundreds rally in Chicago against white supremacy

Hundreds of protesters took to the streets in downtown Chicago Sunday afternoon, denouncing white supremacy and neo-fascists.



The rally, called "Solidarity Against White Supremacy," gathered members of more than 40 local community and labor organizations at the Federal Plaza, in response to the death of Heather Heyer, who was killed when a car rammed into a crowd protesting white supremacists in Charlottesville, Virginia on Aug. 12.



"We recognize that this hate has deep institutional roots in our country, and many of the politics pursued by politicians of both parties reinforce, rather than diminish it," said Jaquie Algree, vice president for external relations of SEIU Healthcare Illinois and Indiana." All these are policies that reinforce racism and other hate highlighted in Charlottesville."



Anton Ford, a professor of the University of Chicago, told the crowd to defend each other. "The good news is that we are many and they are few. We are the vast majority," he said.



Protesters set off their march to Trump tower near Chicago river in downtown after the rally, with signs reading "Unite and fight against racism," "Resist the right, stop racist attacks," and "Hate has no room here."



No incidents of violence were reported during the protest.

