Tianjin authorities send 350 tons of imported GM clovers back to US

Authorities in North China's Tianjin Municipality sent back almost 350 tons of genetically-modified (GM) clovers from the US, which were previously declared at the Chinese customs as non-GM products.



The clovers are tied in a total of 500 bundles with the weight of 349.16 tons, which is worth $101,300, thepaper.cn reported on Monday, citing the Tianjin Entry-Exit Inspection and Quarantine Bureau.



The clovers were detected to be unapproved GM product in a sampling inspection by Chinese authorities and have been in the process of returning to the US, according to the report.



Clover, which originates from Europe and the Americas, is mainly used as feed for dairy cows in China, according to the report, adding that the commercialized planting of GM clover is not yet allowed in China.



The plant is also considered to be conspicuous as a four-leaved clover is said to bring luck.





