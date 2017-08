Flyboarding on water performed in China's Hubei

A man performs flyboarding on water in Xuanen County, Enshi Tujia and Miao Autonomous Prefecture, central China's Hubei Province, Aug. 27, 2017.Photo: Xinhua

A man performs flyboarding on water in Xuanen County, Enshi Tujia and Miao Autonomous Prefecture, central China's Hubei Province, Aug. 27, 2017. Photo: Xinhua

A man performs flyboarding on water in Xuanen County, Enshi Tujia and Miao Autonomous Prefecture, central China's Hubei Province, Aug. 27, 2017. Photo: Xinhua

Men perform flyboarding on water in Xuanen County, Enshi Tujia and Miao Autonomous Prefecture, central China's Hubei Province, Aug. 27, 2017. Photo: Xinhua