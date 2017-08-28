Mud Hero Toronto North event held in Toronto, Canada

Participants take part in the 2017 Mud Hero Toronto North event in Toronto, Canada, Aug. 26, 2017. The annual event drew thousands of participants on Saturday. Photo: Xinhua

Participants take part in the 2017 Mud Hero Toronto North event in Toronto, Canada, Aug. 26, 2017. The annual event drew thousands of participants on Saturday. Photo: Xinhua

Participants take part in the 2017 Mud Hero Toronto North event in Toronto, Canada, Aug. 26, 2017. The annual event drew thousands of participants on Saturday. Photo: Xinhua

A participant takes part in the 2017 Mud Hero Toronto North event in Toronto, Canada, Aug. 26, 2017. The annual event drew thousands of participants on Saturday.Photo: Xinhua