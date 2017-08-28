Han Chinese clothing lovers gather to greet upcoming Qixi festival

Source:Xinhua Published: 2017/8/28 14:14:32

Han Chinese clothing lovers take part in a Qixi Festival cultural activity in Weifang City, east China's Shandong Province, Aug. 27, 2017. Dozens of Han Chinese clothing lovers gathered together in Weifang on Sunday to greet the upcoming Qixi festival, or Chinese Valentine's Day, which falls on Aug. 28 this year.Photo: Xinhua


 

Posted in: CHINA
