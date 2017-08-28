Insulting the national anthem might constitute as a crime

Chinese citizens who insult the national anthem might be committing a criminal offence, according to the new draft law which was submitted for its second reading on Monday.

The draft was submitted to the 12th Standing Committee of the National People's Congress for its second reading two months after the first readings in June.

Those who maliciously alter the lyrics in public or play and sing the national anthem in a disrespectful way will face heavier punishment, according to the second draft.

They can be detained for up to 15 days by public security departments and those found to be committing a crime will face criminal charges, it said.

Zhang Haiyang, an official of the legislative council of the NPC suggested listing the content - China encourages citizens to play or sing the national anthem at proper events, to express their patriotism - into the second draft.

The national anthem should not be used in brand logos or advertisements, performed at funerals and other improper events or played as background music at public places, the second draft reads.

Students in primary and middle school might have to learn the national anthem as the draft proposes to include the anthem into their texts books.

"Learning the national anthem should be an important part of students' patriotic education - have them learn how to sing, understand the history of national anthem and its spiritual connotation and obey the protocol," Zhang said.

China's national anthem is "March of the Volunteers," with lyrics by poet Tian Han and music composed by Nie Er.