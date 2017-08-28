Indian troops in Doklam leave Chinese territory: foreign ministry

The Chinese foreign ministry confirmed Monday that India has removed its trespassing troops from China's territory on the Doklam Plateau.



"On the afternoon of August 28, the Indian side has pulled back all the trespassing personnel and equipment to the Indian side of the boundary and the Chinese personnel on the ground has verified this. China will continue to exercise its sovereignty and uphold its territorial integrity in accordance with historical conventions," Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said at Monday's daily regular press conference.



She said that since June 18, Indian troops illegally crossed the border and trespassed on Chinese territory in Doklam, and China has used multiple diplomatic channels to engage with India and also conducted effective military measures to safeguard its sovereignty and legal rights.



"The Chinese government highly values its friendly relationship with India. We hope India can fulfill the historic agreement on the border and safeguard the stability of the border area with China," Hua said.





