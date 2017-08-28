Chinese team achieves breakthrough in undersea quantum communication

Chinese scientists successfully tested quantum communication under the sea recently, marking a global breakthrough in such technology.



The experiment was conducted by Jin Xianmin, and his team from Shanghai Jiao Tong University. In their experiment, the team was able to conduct communication secured by quantum mechanics between two underwater points several hundred meters apart, Jin told the Global Times, adding that the team was also able to securely communicate with satellites and aircraft from a point several meters underwater.



Such technology is expected to have military applications.



Jin said that although the floating matter and salt in the sea can result in the loss of photons, the research team found a window which can enable the photons to travel and hence preserves enough photons to securely communicate. Such windows can be spotted by commercial photon detectors, said Jin.



He noted that "a quantum communication network won't be complete without underwater quantum communication."



However, according to Jin, the experiment is just the first step toward underwater quantum communication, there's still a long way to go before a quantum communication network can be built incorporating both the sea and sky.



