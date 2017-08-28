Morocco arrests three over links to Spain's terror attack

The Moroccan authorities have arrested three people over suspected links to Spain's terror attacks, local media reported on Monday.



Citing Morocco's Central Bureau of Judicial Investigations (BCIJ), Akhbar Al Yaoum said the suspects were captured in the Eastern city of Oujda, the northeastern city of Nador and Casablanca.



The same source said that two of the suspects were freed, while the third is still detained.



The detained is accused of preparing a terror attack against the Spanish embassy in Morocco, it added. He lived in Spain for nearly 10 years, it noted.



Moroccan authorities have raised security vigilance in the Kingdom's northern region, especially near the Spanish enclaves of Ceuta and Melilla, in a bid to thwart any infiltration attempts or smuggling of arms by terrorists.

