Happy birthday:



Career concerns should be put aside for the time being as you focus on personal improvement. You will find fulfillment if you work to make a difference in a cause you feel strongly about. Your participation in charitable events will prove extremely valuable. Your lucky numbers: 1, 3, 7, 13, 16.

Virgo (Aug 23 - Sep 22)



Taking a break from your normal routine will help recharge your batteries. Feel free to head out with friends and enjoy some time together. A deal you are being offered will have hidden costs. Make sure you do your research before signing on the dotted line. ✭✭✭

Libra (Sep 23 - Oct 22)



Personal issues will hinder your ability to think straight today. Although it may take some time, your best bet is to deal with these issues before all else. Once you have figured things out, the path will be clear to move ahead to other things. ✭✭✭



Scorpio (Oct 23 - Nov 21)



Talking to a friend, neighbor or relative about your problems will be able to provide you with a perspective that you have never considered before. Plans for romance will prove successful. ✭✭✭✭







Sagittarius (Nov 22 - Dec 21)



Focus on love, dedication and loyalty and you will be respected for your conviction and strong beliefs. An intriguing new acquaintance will capture your attention. ✭✭✭✭







Capricorn (Dec 22 - Jan 19)



Ask questions or someone will end up pulling the wool over your eyes. Choose a friend or relative whose opinions you value to help you out. ✭✭✭







Aquarius (Jan 20 - Feb 18)



There is no time to dilly-dally when it comes to getting things done today. Avoid distractions by focusing on one task at a time and, before you know it, everything will be done. ✭✭✭✭



Pisces (Feb 19 - Mar 20)



You will face strong opposition if you make any sudden changes at work today. Look to your past experiences and you are sure to find a way to introduce these changes in the right way. The color green will bring you luck. ✭✭✭✭

Aries (Mar 21 - Apr 19)



You will be able to accomplish a lot by staying on people's good side today. Avoid conflict at all cost, even if it means sacrificing your pride. This will be a good time to further your education by taking some classes. ✭✭✭

Taurus (Apr 20 - May 20)



You are an acquired taste. Although you may come off as standoffish and a bit grumpy, people will realize what your unique personality offers once they get to know you better. ✭✭✭✭

Gemini (May 21 - Jun 20)



Focus on keeping things positive today. Although some bad news may reach you, try to remember that it is not the end of the world. A family that plays together stays together. Make sure you set aside some time for those closest to you. ✭✭✭✭

Cancer (Jun 21 - Jul 22)



Go ahead and let your flirty side run rampant today. Even though you may not be looking to date right now, you will still have some fun by letting your hair down with someone who catches your eye. ✭✭✭

Leo (Jul 23 - Aug 22)



You may be quick to disagree with someone today because you secretly hope to stir up a lively debate. Be careful that you don't end up creating a lasting conflict. ✭✭✭