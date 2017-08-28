‘Hitman’ stays on top

Promotional material for Leap! Photo: IC

Hampered by a hurricane and a high-profile boxing match, weekend box-office results in North America were the slowest in nearly 16 years, allowing previous leader The Hitman's Bodyguard to hold its top spot with an unimpressive $10.1 million take.Harvey, the deadly hurricane-turned-tropical storm, led to some theater closings in Texas, while Floyd Mayweather's much-hyped bout against Irishman Conor McGregor proved to be one of the biggest pay-per-view shows in history, variety.com noted.That left the overall weekend box office around $65 million, its lowest since a weekend shortly after the September 11, 2001 terror attacks."This," as website boxofficemojo.com summed it up, "was a miserable weekend."Hitman, an action comedy from Lionsgate, saw its estimated three-day take drop by about half from its $21.4 million opening a week earlier, industry website Exhibitor Relations reported.The film tells the story of a famous bodyguard (Ryan Reynolds) hired to protect a notorious hitman (Samuel L. Jackson) who is about to testify in a high-profile trial.In second place for the weekend was Warner Bros' horror flick Annabelle: Creation, part of the popular Conjuring franchise.The film, starring Stephanie Sigman, Talitha Bateman, Miranda Otto and Anthony LaPaglia, took in $7.4 million, adding to the franchise's worldwide gross of more than $1 billion.Next was Leap!, a new release from Weinstein Co., at $5 million - a remarkably small take for a third-place film. The animated family picture tells the story of a young orphan, voiced by Elle Fanning, who dreams of becoming a ballet dancer in 19th century Paris.Fourth place went to Wind River, another Weinstein production, at $4.4 million, improving on its 10th-place finish last week. It stars Jeremy Renner and Elizabeth Olsen as federal agents trying to solve a murder on an Indian reservation in Wyoming.Bleecker Street's Logan Lucky, Steven Soderbergh's first film since his self-proclaimed retirement four years ago, also took in $4.4 million. The film stars Channing Tatum, Adam Driver and Riley Keough in an unconventional heist comedy set at a NASCAR race.Rounding out the top 10 were:Dunkirk ($4 million)Spider-Man: Homecoming ($2.7 million)Birth of the Dragon ($2.5 million)The Emoji Movie ($2.4 million)Girls Trip ($2.3 million)