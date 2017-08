China Post Office issues a "Magpie" stamp to mark Qixi or China's Valentine's Day , which falls on August 28 this year. The face value of the "Magpie" stamp is 1.20 yuan. On the stamp, the two magpies are ogling each other, which is warm and sweet. Two other love-themed stamps, "Mandarin duck" and "Leiothrix" were distributed in the past in China.

A stamp collector shows the "Magpie" stamp she purchased at a post office in Suzhou, East China's Jiangsu Province August 28. Photo: VCG