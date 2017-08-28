puzzle
ACROSS
1 Be it?
5 Register drawers
10 Sage
14 Tartan wearers
15 Moron
16 Sandler of the movies
17 "I almost forgot ..."
18 Foot bones in astir?
19 Infamous emperor
20 "OK, class, in order, AT words"
23 Drug bust units, often
24 It goes 'round and 'round in woodshop
25 Boot part
28 Alternative to magic mushrooms
30 Head 'do
31 Beat, as a heart
33 Also
36 "OK, class, in order, IT words"
40 One of a common couple
41 Meek, quiet and timid
42 Hindu royal
43 Proves to be a foodie
44 What love at a campfire produces?
46 Argot
49 Bay of Naples isle
51 "OK, class, in order, OT words"
57 Climb up
58 Vietnamese city
59 Collection of miscellaneous pieces
60 General vicinity
61 The javelin toss, e.g.
62 ___ on (put trust in)
63 Bosc, for one
64 Positive responses
65 What Simon does
DOWN
1 Striker's foe
2 Fitzgerald of jazz
3 Three o'clock, in directions
4 Cheap imitation
5 Jot
6 Popular potato, or its source
7 Italian "dollars" no more
8 Needing directions
9 Blend in a bowl
10 Classified thing
11 That is to say, formally
12 Comedian Silverman
13 Act too dramatically
21 Be under the weather
22 It can keep one from going to jail
25 Long-range weapon
26 What's black, Jacques?
27 Uses a chair
28 Highfalutin'
29 Abbreviation for Potter on "M*A*S*H"
31 Because of this
32 That man's
33 Peter or Ivan the Terrible, e.g.
34 Farm cry
35 Inventor Elisha
37 Insect's adult stage
38 New walker
39 Treasoning is their reasoning
43 Cause affection for
44 Divides evenly
45 Any MLB player
46 Deep-six or eighty-six
47 French valley known for wine
48 Where you may catch my drift?
49 Ice cream holders
50 Make amends
52 Unnamed ones
53 It starts a nice day?
54 Type of bargain
55 Like a mechanic's rags
56 Santa's handouts
solution