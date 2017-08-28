Crossword

puzzle



ACROSS

  1 Be it?

  5 Register drawers

 10 Sage

 14 Tartan wearers

 15 Moron

 16 Sandler of the movies

 17 "I almost forgot ..."

 18 Foot bones in astir?

 19 Infamous emperor

 20 "OK, class, in order, AT words"

 23 Drug bust units, often

 24 It goes 'round and 'round in woodshop

 25 Boot part

 28 Alternative to magic mushrooms

 30 Head 'do

 31 Beat, as a heart

 33 Also

 36 "OK, class, in order, IT words"

 40 One of a common couple

 41 Meek, quiet and timid

 42 Hindu royal

 43 Proves to be a foodie

 44 What love at a campfire produces?

 46 Argot

 49 Bay of Naples isle

 51 "OK, class, in order, OT words"

 57 Climb up

 58 Vietnamese city

 59 Collection of miscellaneous pieces

 60 General vicinity

 61 The javelin toss, e.g.

 62 ___ on (put trust in)

 63 Bosc, for one

 64 Positive responses

 65 What Simon does

DOWN

  1 Striker's foe

  2 Fitzgerald of jazz

  3 Three o'clock, in directions

  4 Cheap imitation

  5 Jot

  6 Popular potato, or its source

  7 Italian "dollars" no more

  8 Needing directions

  9 Blend in a bowl

 10 Classified thing

 11 That is to say, formally

 12 Comedian Silverman

13 Act too dramatically

 21 Be under the weather

 22 It can keep one from going to jail

 25 Long-range weapon

 26 What's black, Jacques?

 27 Uses a chair

 28 Highfalutin'

 29 Abbreviation for Potter on "M*A*S*H"

 31 Because of this

 32 That man's

 33 Peter or Ivan the Terrible, e.g.

 34 Farm cry

 35 Inventor Elisha

37 Insect's adult stage

 38 New walker

 39 Treasoning is their reasoning

 43 Cause affection for

 44 Divides evenly

 45 Any MLB player

 46 Deep-six or eighty-six

 47 French valley known for wine

 48 Where you may catch my drift?

 49 Ice cream holders

 50 Make amends

 52 Unnamed ones

 53 It starts a nice day?

 54 Type of bargain

 55 Like a mechanic's rags

 56 Santa's handouts

solution



 



