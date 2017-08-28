puzzle





ACROSS



1 Be it?



5 Register drawers



10 Sage



14 Tartan wearers



15 Moron



16 Sandler of the movies



17 "I almost forgot ..."



18 Foot bones in astir?



19 Infamous emperor



20 "OK, class, in order, AT words"



23 Drug bust units, often



24 It goes 'round and 'round in woodshop



25 Boot part



28 Alternative to magic mushrooms



30 Head 'do



31 Beat, as a heart



33 Also



36 "OK, class, in order, IT words"



40 One of a common couple



41 Meek, quiet and timid



42 Hindu royal



43 Proves to be a foodie



44 What love at a campfire produces?



46 Argot



49 Bay of Naples isle



51 "OK, class, in order, OT words"



57 Climb up



58 Vietnamese city



59 Collection of miscellaneous pieces



60 General vicinity



61 The javelin toss, e.g.



62 ___ on (put trust in)



63 Bosc, for one



64 Positive responses



65 What Simon does

DOWN



1 Striker's foe



2 Fitzgerald of jazz



3 Three o'clock, in directions



4 Cheap imitation



5 Jot



6 Popular potato, or its source



7 Italian "dollars" no more



8 Needing directions



9 Blend in a bowl



10 Classified thing



11 That is to say, formally



12 Comedian Silverman



13 Act too dramatically



21 Be under the weather



22 It can keep one from going to jail



25 Long-range weapon



26 What's black, Jacques?



27 Uses a chair



28 Highfalutin'



29 Abbreviation for Potter on "M*A*S*H"



31 Because of this



32 That man's



33 Peter or Ivan the Terrible, e.g.



34 Farm cry



35 Inventor Elisha



37 Insect's adult stage



38 New walker



39 Treasoning is their reasoning



43 Cause affection for



44 Divides evenly



45 Any MLB player



46 Deep-six or eighty-six



47 French valley known for wine



48 Where you may catch my drift?



49 Ice cream holders



50 Make amends



52 Unnamed ones



53 It starts a nice day?



54 Type of bargain



55 Like a mechanic's rags



56 Santa's handouts





solution





