Sleep tight! Firefighters save inventor trapped in mechanical bed

It was a disaster of his own design: An elderly inventor had to be rescued from his "sleep machine" designed to restrain his nocturnal tossing and turning after the power went out in his neighborhood in Guiyang, Guizhou Province.



The 68-year-old surnamed Li woke up in a bind on Friday night after the electric-powered machine shut down, leaving his hands and feet restrained.



Luckily his mobile phone was within reach, which Li used to call emergency rescuers.



Firefighters were able to start up the machine using a mobile power source.



Li admits he's still working out the kinks.



"The machine has a backup battery, but I forgot to charge it that night, so that's how I ended up [like this],"Li said.



thepaper.cn

