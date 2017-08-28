Word matters

Illustration: Xia Qing/GT

"We hadn't rested for almost 30 hours. So, we were so thrilled when we got the suspects to name their accomplices."So said Qin Wenzhi, deputy chief of the criminal investigation detachment unit in Chaoyang district, which arrested nine suspects who were allegedly selling guns and disseminating videos testing the guns through WeChat. The suspects were hiding in a shabby and covert community where officers waited for 24 hours before capturing them. Based on their confession, the police found another three dens in Shunyi district and other places and seized lots of gun accessories, self-made bullets and machines. (Source: Beijing Morning Post)