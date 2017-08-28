TCM doctor accused of pushing his book series on patients

A Shanxi Province doctor is accused of hocking his books on prospective patients by making them pass a written test based on their contents before receiving treatment.



Former patients have said Zhang Yingdong, a doctor of traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) at Shanxi Hospital of Integrated Traditional and Western Medicine, includes the mandatory exam during consultations.



"If you fail then you don't see the doctor," a patient told media.



Zhang boasts a treatment he developed for psoriasis that involves induced sweating.



However, patients seeking his treatment point out a conflict of interest, claiming they were also pressured to buy Zhang's four books.



Zhang denied the claim, adding that the test was only for inpatients.



According to Zhang, the test was designed to familiarize patients with his methods to facilitate smoother treatment.



Netizens were skeptical, believing the test to be a publicity stunt by the doctor and the hospital.



While Zhang declined to comment on his royalties, he was more than happy to mention his fifth book would be out in two weeks.



Shanxi Daily

