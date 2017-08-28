China's employment edge



China is becoming more and more attractive both for local talents as well as foreign ones (China's prosperous high-tech sector attracts Indian talents, August 23).



A couple of years ago, lots of Chinese would prefer to stay abroad after finishing their study because they felt they would be underpaid for their talent in China and that the living and working environment in foreign countries could be better. However, things have changed in recent years.



For example, one of my friends who studies in the US told me that, for working with investment banks, Beijing is a much better option than Wall Street or Hong Kong.



People in certain occupations in China are even better-paid than in developed countries, for example, pilots. It was reported that plenty of Russian pilots have expressed their wish to come to work in China because the salary they could earn here would be four times higher than what they earn at home. As for other jobs, China's edge lies in lower living expenses. People can buy and enjoy lots of things in China with the salary they get here.



Janice Yang, by e-mail



Talent quiets naysayers



Despite criticism, The Rap of China plays an important role in introducing hip-hop music to the public and brings a lot of underground rappers into the limelight (Finding 'Real' rappers in China, August 17).



It is not rap at all if you only sing lyrics very fast. In fact, one important characteristic of rap music is the complex changes in its rhythm. It is the main reason people who were famous for Hanmai, a fad of rhymed speech inspired by Western rap culture and Kuaiban, a way of telling Chinese stories using bamboo clappers, fail to make into the show.



Also, people who don't know much about rap music consider it as "dirty" music - full of profanity and eroticism. But if you have watched the contest, you will realize that some lyrics can also be encouraging and impressive. Rappers are courageous because they show their "real" feelings more than pop singers. The article criticizes some rappers for "blatantly" rapping about their ambitions for wealth and fame. Well, at least they are brave enough to say it, right?



It is true that some underground rappers look down on idol trainees, but once they are convinced that the idol trainees are also good rappers, they will show their respect. For example, many contestants doubted whether Kris Wu is qualified to be a judge, and their doubt transformed into admiration and respect once Wu showed them how good he is at producing hip-hop music.



Phil Wang, by e-maill



This article was published on the Global Times Metropolitan section Two Cents page, a space for reader submissions, including opinion, humor and satire. The ideas expressed are those of the author alone, and do not represent the position of the Global Times.